Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 16,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,525,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 204.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.14%. The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 20,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $110,563.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 26,408 shares of company stock valued at $142,539 over the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

