C2X (CTX) Price Hits $0.52

C2X (CTX) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One C2X token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002489 BTC on popular exchanges. C2X has a market capitalization of $44.33 million and approximately $5,666.00 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, C2X has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About C2X

C2X’s launch date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official website for C2X is c2x.world. C2X’s official message board is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

C2X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

