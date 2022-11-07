Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Cactus Stock Performance

Cactus stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,441. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Cactus has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,354,000 after acquiring an additional 32,414 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cactus by 53.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Cactus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,003,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,918,000 after buying an additional 198,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cactus Company Profile

WHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

