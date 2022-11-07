Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,598 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 188,518 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.75. 50,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,598. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.