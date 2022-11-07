Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $478,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at about $744,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $75.67. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,024. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.