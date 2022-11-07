Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,683 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 112,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,232 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 144,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 70,875 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

EFG stock traded up $2.98 on Monday, reaching $77.63. 1,094,559 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

