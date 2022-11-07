Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mastercard by 47.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $640,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after buying an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $320.27. The stock had a trading volume of 56,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,407. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.97. The stock has a market cap of $307.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

