Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOVT. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GOVT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.23. 12,436,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.57.

