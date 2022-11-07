Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,435 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 534,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFAX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.37. 10,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.