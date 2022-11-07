Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 703.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PID traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $16.40. 476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,754. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.