Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFWFF opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.70.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

