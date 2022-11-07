Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNYA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.92. 63,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,441. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 539.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,718,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 200,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 163,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,366,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 335,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.