Canaccord Genuity Group Raises IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$40.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IGIFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $41.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

