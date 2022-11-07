Canaccord Genuity Group Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $28.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 140.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.38.

DraftKings Stock Up 3.1 %

DKNG traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.66. 831,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,512,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 17.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 36.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 76.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in DraftKings by 186.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 40,823 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

