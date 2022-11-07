Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Downgraded to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.31. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $37.40 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.6237 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

