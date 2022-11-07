Cannell & Co. Has $21.90 Million Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,790 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $21,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.15.

Shares of SLG stock traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,113. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.77 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.03.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -286.92%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

