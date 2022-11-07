Cannell & Co. Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $214.59. 8,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,610. The company has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.86.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

