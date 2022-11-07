Cannell & Co. Lowers Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cannell & Co. cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

RTX traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.96. 48,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,440,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $91.59. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

