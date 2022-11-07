Cannell & Co. Makes New $12.46 Million Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 386.3% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $4,137,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global cut Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Workday from $211.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.32.

Workday stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.31. 46,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,686,133. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.99 and a beta of 1.29. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.22 and its 200-day moving average is $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

