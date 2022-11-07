Cannell & Co. Purchases 61,083 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 61,083 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 8,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.22. 42,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,356. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $413.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.37 and its 200-day moving average is $317.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.19.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 801,089 shares of company stock worth $25,938,326. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

