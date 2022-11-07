Cannell & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,132,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 152,650 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $28,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth about $21,077,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,486,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellium by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,355,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,395,000 after buying an additional 392,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,476,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $11.50. 47,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,932. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Constellium

Several research firms have weighed in on CSTM. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellium from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.