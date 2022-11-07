Cannell & Co. Sells 1,295 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cannell & Co. cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,673,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms recently commented on HCA. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.10.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.17. 21,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

