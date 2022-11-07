Cannell & Co. Sells 22,293 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cannell & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,293 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $27,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.64.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total transaction of $2,668,753.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,527 shares of company stock worth $12,668,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $212.05. 16,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,697. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

