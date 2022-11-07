CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

CapStar Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial Stock Up 2.5 %

CSTR stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.89. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.