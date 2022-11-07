CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.
CapStar Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CapStar Financial has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CapStar Financial to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.
CapStar Financial Stock Up 2.5 %
CSTR stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.89. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CapStar Financial to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on CapStar Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CapStar Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered CapStar Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.
About CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapStar Financial (CSTR)
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.