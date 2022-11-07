CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

CareCloud Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MTBCO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.00. 3,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CareCloud news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $37,089.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,010.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 5,400 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $143,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $37,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,010.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,799 shares of company stock worth $353,832 over the last ninety days.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.