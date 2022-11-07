CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several analysts have commented on CDNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

CareDx Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of CDNA opened at $16.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.03. CareDx has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Insider Activity

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at $120,675.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareDx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in CareDx by 152.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

