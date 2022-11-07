CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Lowered to $28.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.78% from the company’s current price.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $16.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. CareDx has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $856.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $62,546.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in CareDx by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

(Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.