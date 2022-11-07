Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) PT Raised to $148.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $128.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.72. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.