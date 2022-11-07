CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE CCCS traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $9.26. 26,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,306. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -231.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $53,764.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,323 shares of company stock worth $1,759,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth about $23,681,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth about $5,033,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 241.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 374,781 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

