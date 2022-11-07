CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Issues Earnings Results

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. CCC Intelligent Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,306. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCCS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

In other news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $973,632.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $973,632.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,323 shares of company stock worth $1,759,723 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,498 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $5,033,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 241.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 374,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

