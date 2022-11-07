CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 29.61%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

CCCS traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 37,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,306. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $53,764.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 5,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $53,764.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,323 shares of company stock worth $1,759,723. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CCC Intelligent Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

