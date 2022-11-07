CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.33 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $109.09 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,822.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008140 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006171 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020413 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00047921 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022755 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004755 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00253281 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13602911 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,474,325.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.