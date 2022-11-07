CEEK VR Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $107.92 million and $5.06 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,739.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007691 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00039402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00047080 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000366 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022559 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004768 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00250800 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.13602911 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,474,325.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.