Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.31.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $91.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

