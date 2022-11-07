CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.15

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 277395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.29.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$794.46 million and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.53.

CES Energy Solutions Announces Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$433.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

See Also

