Chain (XCN) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chain (XCN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last week, Chain has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $11.11 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chain Profile

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. The official website for Chain is chain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

