ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.08

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.08 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 37136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 894,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at $10,864,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ChampionX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in ChampionX by 54.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.