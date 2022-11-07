ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $18.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:CHPT opened at $12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.65. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,202,343. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,102. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3,499.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 550,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 535,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 15.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 73.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 36.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

