Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Lowered to $241.00 at Morgan Stanley

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $241.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $397.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

