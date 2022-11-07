Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$8.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $227.92.

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.05. 8,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,436. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $108.29 and a 1-year high of $240.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 125.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $532,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

