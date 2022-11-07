Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chegg from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Chegg Stock Performance

NYSE CHGG opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. Chegg has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 65,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chegg by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 673,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,212,000 after buying an additional 465,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

