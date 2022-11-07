Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.60-$19.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $481.10 on Monday. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $460.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chemed by 144.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,363,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 21.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 198,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1,097.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.