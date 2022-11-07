Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) is Cannell & Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Cannell & Co. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,190 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 2.4% of Cannell & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cannell & Co. owned about 0.67% of Chesapeake Energy worth $65,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 489.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 127,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 106,080 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHK. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Shares of CHK traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.66. 37,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,751. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

