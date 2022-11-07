Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chevron were worth $21,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 15.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.63. 110,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,109,129. The company has a market capitalization of $364.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.58. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.73 and a one year high of $185.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

