Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of Metis Global Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 932.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.34 on Monday, reaching $185.76. 210,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,109,129. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.