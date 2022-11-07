Chimera Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 30,216 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 512% compared to the typical volume of 4,936 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,596,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 885,442 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,483,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 465,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

CIM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

CIM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 77,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.51%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

