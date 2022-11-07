Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHRD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

CHRD traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. Chord Energy has a one year low of $93.35 and a one year high of $181.34.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

In other Chord Energy news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

