Christy Lynn Novak Sells 4,575 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NOV Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.94. 3,616,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,230,236. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 798.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of NOV

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

