Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.50

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.

