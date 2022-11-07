CIBC Lowers Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target to C$41.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JWEL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.91.

Shares of TSE:JWEL traded down C$0.42 on Monday, hitting C$32.37. The company had a trading volume of 51,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,980. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$31.62 and a 52-week high of C$41.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.06. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total transaction of C$327,505.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$835,697.59. Also, Senior Officer Donald Bird sold 18,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.34, for a total value of C$689,363.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$942,750.22.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

